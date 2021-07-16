Insider Selling: Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) SVP Sells $11,840.70 in Stock

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) SVP Kristopher Simpson sold 6,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total transaction of $11,840.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Urban One stock opened at $6.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.26 million, a P/E ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Urban One, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.23 and a 52 week high of $24.16.

Get Urban One alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Urban One by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Urban One in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Urban One by 188.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 7,185 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Urban One during the first quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Urban One in the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Urban One from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Urban One Company Profile

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

See Also: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Urban One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.