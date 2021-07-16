Insider Selling: Turners Automotive Group Limited (ASX:TRA) Insider Sells 251,492 Shares of Stock

Turners Automotive Group Limited (ASX:TRA) insider Paul Byrnes sold 251,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$4.47 ($3.19), for a total transaction of A$1,123,917.75 ($802,798.39).

The company has a current ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.71.

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be paid a $0.0563 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 12th. This is an increase from Turners Automotive Group’s previous Final dividend of $0.06. Turners Automotive Group’s payout ratio is 68.26%.

Turners Automotive Group Limited engages in the automotive retail business in New Zealand and Australia. It operates through: Automotive Retail, Finance, Credit Management, and Insurance segments. The Automotive retail segment engages in the purchasing and remarketing of motor vehicles, trucks, heavy machinery, and commercial goods.

