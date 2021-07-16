Insider Selling: Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) CEO Sells 26,553 Shares of Stock

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) CEO Jack Sinclair sold 26,553 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total value of $694,892.01.

Transocean stock opened at $3.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 3.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Transocean Ltd. has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $5.13.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $653.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.71 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 9.00% and a negative return on equity of 3.51%. Transocean’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

RIG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Transocean from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Transocean from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Transocean from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RIG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Transocean by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,035,553 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $7,012,000 after acquiring an additional 42,914 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Transocean by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 69,493 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 15,495 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Transocean by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,007,614 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $2,328,000 after buying an additional 125,330 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Transocean by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 53,507 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 20,103 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Transocean during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. 52.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 22, 2021, the company owned or had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deepwater and 10 harsh environment floaters.

