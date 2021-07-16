Insider Selling: The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) CFO Sells 53,531 Shares of Stock

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 53,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.01, for a total value of $17,398,110.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Tracey Thomas Travis also recently made the following trade(s):

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

On Friday, June 25th, Tracey Thomas Travis sold 26,792 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.01, for a total value of $8,305,787.92.

On Friday, May 7th, Tracey Thomas Travis sold 26,792 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.01, for a total value of $8,171,827.92.

NYSE EL opened at $326.96 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.75 and a 1-year high of $327.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $305.45. The company has a market cap of $118.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.95, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.94.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.30. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 39.04% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. FIL Ltd raised its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 157,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 46,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. 55.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $331.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $336.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.96.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.