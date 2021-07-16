Insider Selling: Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) Insider Sells 43,166 Shares of Stock

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) insider Barry Ticho sold 43,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.75, for a total value of $1,413,686.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Stoke Therapeutics stock traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,174. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.07 and a fifty-two week high of $71.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.90 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.09.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $1,352,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 8.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 293,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,381,000 after purchasing an additional 21,871 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $5,854,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 4.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 9.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have issued reports on STOK. Zacks Investment Research cut Stoke Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush upgraded Stoke Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.25.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary ribonucleic acid therapeutics platform, Targeted Augmentation of Nuclear Gene Output (TANGO), to design ASOs to upregulate the expression of protein by individual genes in a patient.

