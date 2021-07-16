Insider Selling: SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) Major Shareholder Sells 3,000,000 Shares of Stock

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) major shareholder Lake (Offshore) Aiv Gp Silver sold 3,000,000 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $151,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Monday, April 26th, Lake (Offshore) Aiv Gp Silver sold 2,000,000 shares of SMART Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $101,000,000.00.

Shares of SGH opened at $53.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 172.32 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.99. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.54 and a 12-month high of $58.39.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 5th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $437.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.48 million. SMART Global had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The company’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SMART Global by 1.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 97,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,466,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SMART Global by 1,531.1% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 386,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,400,000 after buying an additional 362,868 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SMART Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Crosslink Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of SMART Global by 0.7% in the first quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 636,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,283,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of SMART Global by 184.1% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 17,747 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently commented on SGH. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $62.50 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays began coverage on shares of SMART Global in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet cut shares of SMART Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.43.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

