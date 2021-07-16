Insider Selling: RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM) Insider Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM) insider Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $23,800.00.

Rivernorth Capital Management, also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 18th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 1,476 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $34,774.56.

On Tuesday, July 13th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 4,400 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total value of $106,788.00.

On Thursday, June 10th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 2,200 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total value of $53,218.00.

On Thursday, June 24th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 1,201 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.73, for a total value of $28,499.73.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 4,400 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $105,688.00.

On Friday, July 9th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 4,400 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $106,524.00.

On Monday, May 10th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 4,400 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total value of $103,752.00.

NYSEARCA:RFM traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $24.49. 17,880 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,640. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.89. RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.60 and a 12 month high of $24.72.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.1042 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RFM. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $5,075,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $752,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 31.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 125,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 29,690 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 154.3% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 28,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 17,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 238.8% in the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 19,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 13,732 shares during the last quarter.

