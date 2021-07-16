Insider Selling: Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Director Sells $62,815.60 in Stock

Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Director Nina Richardson sold 2,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total transaction of $62,815.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:REZI opened at $27.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.79 and a 12-month high of $32.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.70.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

REZI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet upgraded Resideo Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 24,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 165.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Resideo Technologies by 32.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Resideo Technologies by 3.7% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 95,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

