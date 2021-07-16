Insider Selling: Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Director Sells $123,180.00 in Stock

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Director Selina Tobaccowala sold 2,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total transaction of $123,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 96,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,969,364.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Selina Tobaccowala also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 9th, Selina Tobaccowala sold 2,000 shares of Redfin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total transaction of $126,500.00.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Selina Tobaccowala sold 2,000 shares of Redfin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RDFN opened at $55.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.29. The company has a quick ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 7.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. Redfin Co. has a one year low of $36.12 and a one year high of $98.44.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $268.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.68 million. Redfin had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 0.60%. Equities research analysts expect that Redfin Co. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Redfin by 211.1% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Redfin in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Redfin by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Redfin during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Redfin during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Redfin from $99.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Redfin in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Redfin from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Redfin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.93.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

