Insider Selling: Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) CMO Sells 34,017 Shares of Stock

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) CMO Amit Rakhit sold 34,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.71, for a total value of $126,203.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:OVID traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $3.70. The stock had a trading volume of 471,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,359,808. The stock has a market cap of $250.89 million, a PE ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.04. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $4.80.
Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $208.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ovid Therapeutics Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BVF Inc. IL lifted its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 6,417,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,799,000 after buying an additional 1,895,500 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,450,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,701,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,882,000 after purchasing an additional 289,955 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,522,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 172.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 962,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after purchasing an additional 609,818 shares during the period. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Ovid Therapeutics Company Profile
Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of angelman syndrome in adults; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of fragile X syndrome in adolescent and young male adults.
