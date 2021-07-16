Insider Selling: Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) CMO Sells 34,017 Shares of Stock

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) CMO Amit Rakhit sold 34,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.71, for a total value of $126,203.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:OVID traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $3.70. The stock had a trading volume of 471,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,359,808. The stock has a market cap of $250.89 million, a PE ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.04. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $4.80.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $208.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ovid Therapeutics Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective (down from $8.00) on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ovid Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ovid Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.88.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BVF Inc. IL lifted its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 6,417,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,799,000 after buying an additional 1,895,500 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,450,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,701,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,882,000 after purchasing an additional 289,955 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,522,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 172.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 962,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after purchasing an additional 609,818 shares during the period. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ovid Therapeutics Company Profile

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of angelman syndrome in adults; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of fragile X syndrome in adolescent and young male adults.

