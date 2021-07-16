Insider Selling: Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BPSR) CFO Sells 200,000 Shares of Stock

Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BPSR) CFO Ian T. Bothwell sold 200,000 shares of Organicell Regenerative Medicine stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.19, for a total transaction of $38,000.00.
OTCMKTS:BPSR traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.11. The stock had a trading volume of 5,954,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,175,556. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.17. Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.63.
About Organicell Regenerative Medicine
