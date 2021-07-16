Insider Selling: Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BPSR) CFO Sells 200,000 Shares of Stock

Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BPSR) CFO Ian T. Bothwell sold 200,000 shares of Organicell Regenerative Medicine stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.19, for a total transaction of $38,000.00.

OTCMKTS:BPSR traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.11. The stock had a trading volume of 5,954,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,175,556. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.17. Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.63.

About Organicell Regenerative Medicine

Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of biological therapeutics for the treatment of degenerative diseases. Its leading product candidate is Zofin, an acellular, biologic therapeutic derived from perinatal sources and is manufactured to retain naturally occurring microRNAs without the addition or combination of any other substance or diluent, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

