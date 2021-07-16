Insider Selling: OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Director Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $63,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,523,517.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

ONEW stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,356. The company has a market capitalization of $643.11 million, a P/E ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 3.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.15. OneWater Marine Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.01 and a 12 month high of $56.78.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $329.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.54 million. OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 3.65%. Research analysts anticipate that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th.

Several equities analysts have commented on ONEW shares. Truist Securities increased their target price on OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Truist increased their target price on OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OneWater Marine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on OneWater Marine from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in OneWater Marine by 17.5% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,156,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,222,000 after acquiring an additional 172,176 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in OneWater Marine by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 20,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 6,142 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in OneWater Marine in the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in OneWater Marine in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,275,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in OneWater Marine by 7,416.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 20,617 shares during the period. 54.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OneWater Marine Company Profile

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

