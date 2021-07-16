Insider Selling: OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Director Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $63,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,523,517.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
ONEW stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,356. The company has a market capitalization of $643.11 million, a P/E ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 3.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.15. OneWater Marine Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.01 and a 12 month high of $56.78.
OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $329.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.54 million. OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 3.65%. Research analysts anticipate that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have commented on ONEW shares. Truist Securities increased their target price on OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Truist increased their target price on OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OneWater Marine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on OneWater Marine from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in OneWater Marine by 17.5% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,156,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,222,000 after acquiring an additional 172,176 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in OneWater Marine by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 20,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 6,142 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in OneWater Marine in the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in OneWater Marine in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,275,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in OneWater Marine by 7,416.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 20,617 shares during the period. 54.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
OneWater Marine Company Profile
OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.
Further Reading: What member countries make up the G-20?
Receive News & Ratings for OneWater Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneWater Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.