Insider Selling: Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Director Sells 12,000 Shares of Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Director James C. Moyer sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.41, for a total value of $4,576,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

James C. Moyer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 11th, James C. Moyer sold 12,603 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.41, for a total value of $4,327,996.23.

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $379.46. The stock had a trading volume of 851,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,415. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.89. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $235.62 and a fifty-two week high of $406.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $348.22.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $254.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,837,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $673,056,000 after acquiring an additional 905,612 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,100,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 650,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $229,579,000 after acquiring an additional 279,897 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 805,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $283,651,000 after acquiring an additional 242,275 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 796,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $281,275,000 after acquiring an additional 176,170 shares during the period. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MPWR. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Monolithic Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.89.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

