Insider Selling: Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) CFO Sells 28,700 Shares of Stock

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) CFO Nicholas J. Tomashot sold 28,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total value of $580,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $761,934.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Nicholas J. Tomashot also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lazydays alerts:

On Friday, July 9th, Nicholas J. Tomashot sold 600 shares of Lazydays stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $12,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 30th, Nicholas J. Tomashot sold 4,900 shares of Lazydays stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $108,780.00.

NASDAQ:LAZY opened at $20.58 on Friday. Lazydays Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.49 and a twelve month high of $25.74. The company has a market capitalization of $223.29 million, a P/E ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.32.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LAZY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lazydays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Lazydays in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Truist assumed coverage on Lazydays in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Lazydays from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Lazydays during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lazydays during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Lazydays during the first quarter valued at $52,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Lazydays by 4,493.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 4,853 shares during the period. Finally, Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lazydays during the first quarter valued at $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

Lazydays Company Profile

Lazydays Holdings, Inc operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. It provides RV sales, RV parts and services, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping facilities. The company offers various new and used RVs; onsite general RV maintenance and repair services; and collision repair services, as well as sells and installs various parts and accessories, such as tow hitches, satellite dishes, and suspension systems.

Featured Article: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Lazydays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazydays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.