Insider Selling: Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Director Sells 5,822 Shares of Stock

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Director John A. Fallon sold 5,822 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.36, for a total transaction of $1,475,061.92.
Shares of PODD stock opened at $260.36 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $266.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,005.15 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 6.42. Insulet Co. has a 12-month low of $189.02 and a 12-month high of $306.46.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on PODD shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Insulet in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Insulet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Insulet from $296.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Insulet from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Insulet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $269.23.
About Insulet
Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.
Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help
Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.