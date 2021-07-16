Insider Selling: Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Director Sells 5,822 Shares of Stock

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Director John A. Fallon sold 5,822 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.36, for a total transaction of $1,475,061.92.

Shares of PODD stock opened at $260.36 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $266.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,005.15 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 6.42. Insulet Co. has a 12-month low of $189.02 and a 12-month high of $306.46.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PODD shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Insulet in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Insulet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Insulet from $296.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Insulet from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Insulet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $269.23.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of Insulet by 4.2% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,113,130 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $290,438,000 after purchasing an additional 44,875 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 114.3% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,035,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $270,304,000 after buying an additional 552,435 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 6.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 780,056 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $203,242,000 after buying an additional 47,600 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 719,062 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $183,814,000 after buying an additional 171,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 169.7% during the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 716,255 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $186,885,000 after buying an additional 450,706 shares during the last quarter.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

