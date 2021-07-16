Insider Selling: Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) CEO Sells 47,479 Shares of Stock

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) CEO Daniel T. Scavilla sold 47,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total value of $6,422,959.12.

Daniel T. Scavilla also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Globus Medical alerts:

On Friday, July 2nd, Daniel T. Scavilla sold 100,000 shares of Globus Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total value of $7,841,000.00.

NYSE GMED opened at $79.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.93. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.03 and a 52-week high of $81.89. The company has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 66.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.07.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.12. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $227.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Globus Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Globus Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Globus Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Globus Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Globus Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Globus Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. 66.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on GMED shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Globus Medical from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Globus Medical from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Globus Medical from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Globus Medical from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.53.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

Recommended Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.