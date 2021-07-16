Insider Selling: CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Insider Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) insider Shawn Henry sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.50, for a total transaction of $1,249,500.00.

Shawn Henry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 21st, Shawn Henry sold 7,451 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.51, for a total value of $1,754,785.01.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Shawn Henry sold 4,995 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.90, for a total value of $1,173,325.50.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Shawn Henry sold 8,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.10, for a total value of $1,728,800.00.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Shawn Henry sold 7,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.06, for a total transaction of $1,498,420.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $249.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $227.99. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.37 and a twelve month high of $269.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $56.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -346.25 and a beta of 1.23.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $302.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.77 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 9.0% during the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,323,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,597,000 after purchasing an additional 257,260 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in CrowdStrike by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 19,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 5,018 shares during the last quarter. 59.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $267.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Truist Securities increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.31.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

