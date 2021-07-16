Insider Selling: Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) COO Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) COO David S. Thomson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $319,500.00.

CLDR stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.72. The stock had a trading volume of 4,431,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,506,528. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.75 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.51. Cloudera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.34 and a 52-week high of $19.35.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 16.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $224.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

CLDR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cloudera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Cloudera from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Cloudera by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 21,095 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Cloudera by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 279,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after acquiring an additional 31,189 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cloudera by 21.5% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 996,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,122,000 after acquiring an additional 176,034 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudera in the first quarter worth $2,465,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 368,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,525,000 after acquiring an additional 76,600 shares in the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cloudera

Cloudera, Inc engages in the provision of data management and analytics software solutions. It operates through Subscription, and Services segments. It offers data hub, data warehouse, machine learning, dataflow, and Hortonworks data platform.The company was founded by Amr A. Awadallah, Christophe Bisciglia, Michael Olson and Jeffrey Hammerbacher in June 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

