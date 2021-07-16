Insider Selling: Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Director Sells 1,200 Shares of Stock

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $46,320.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR traded up $7.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $712.89. 6,905 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 865,279. The company has a market capitalization of $134.50 billion, a PE ratio of 39.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $699.62. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $547.78 and a fifty-two week high of $749.31.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 19.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHTR. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 1.3% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 0.5% during the first quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 10.7% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 0.4% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 14.9% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CHTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $724.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $730.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $730.00.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.