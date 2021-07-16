Insider Selling: Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Insider Sells $25,200.00 in Stock

Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) insider George Craig Shapiro sold 140,000 shares of Central Pacific Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.18, for a total transaction of $25,200.00.

Central Pacific Financial stock opened at $25.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.10. The company has a market capitalization of $710.93 million, a PE ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $12.80 and a 12-month high of $28.81.

Get Central Pacific Financial alerts:

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $60.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.05 million. Equities analysts predict that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from Central Pacific Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Central Pacific Financial’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Security National Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the first quarter worth $40,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Central Pacific Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Central Pacific Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others.

Recommended Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Central Pacific Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Pacific Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.