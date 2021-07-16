Insider Selling: Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Major Shareholder Sells $19,440,600.00 in Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.01, for a total transaction of $19,440,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,118,377.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ernest C. Garcia II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 8th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 23,277 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.21, for a total transaction of $7,453,528.17.

On Wednesday, April 28th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.24, for a total transaction of $14,762,000.00.

On Friday, April 16th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.73, for a total transaction of $13,736,500.00.

Carvana stock opened at $311.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The company has a market capitalization of $53.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.80 and a beta of 2.40. Carvana Co. has a 12 month low of $133.85 and a 12 month high of $329.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $278.30.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 13.10% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter worth about $9,046,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,219,000. 54.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVNA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Carvana from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Carvana from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Carvana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Carvana from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.88.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

