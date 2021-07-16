Insider Selling: CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) Director Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) Director Barry Phelps sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total value of $304,000.00.

PRTS stock opened at $17.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.34. The company has a market capitalization of $823.78 million, a PE ratio of -244.71 and a beta of 2.72. CarParts.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.39 and a 1-year high of $23.26.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $144.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.62 million. CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. Equities analysts anticipate that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRTS. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in CarParts.com by 318.8% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 418,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,526,000 after acquiring an additional 318,760 shares during the last quarter. Think Investments LP bought a new position in CarParts.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,092,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in CarParts.com by 49.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 863,978 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,338,000 after acquiring an additional 285,607 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in CarParts.com by 1,191.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,098,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp grew its position in CarParts.com by 54.9% during the first quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 1,028,708 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,690,000 after acquiring an additional 364,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Capital upped their price target on CarParts.com from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

CarParts.com Company Profile

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

