Insider Selling: CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) CEO Sells $2,533,920.00 in Stock

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total value of $2,533,920.00.

Shares of CARG stock opened at $26.50 on Friday. CarGurus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.24 and a 1 year high of $36.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 34.87, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.90.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. CarGurus had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 15.43%. The business had revenue of $174.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CARG shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James raised shares of CarGurus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of CarGurus from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer began coverage on CarGurus in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CARG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in CarGurus during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CarGurus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 14.8% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CarGurus by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

