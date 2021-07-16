Insider Selling: Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) SVP Sells 5,681 Shares of Stock

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) SVP Amar Murugan sold 5,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $82,658.55.

ATRA stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,858. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.46. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.33 and a fifty-two week high of $28.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 2.45.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.19 million. Research analysts anticipate that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATRA. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 6,757.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 181.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000.

ATRA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Atara Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Atara Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Atara Biotherapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

