Insider Selling: Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) Major Shareholder Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) major shareholder Milton C. Ault III sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $10,160.00. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of Alzamend Neuro stock traded down $0.44 on Friday, reaching $6.54. The company had a trading volume of 23,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,165,407. Alzamend Neuro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.62 and a 52-week high of $33.55.

Alzamend Neuro Company Profile

Alzamend Neuro, Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AL001 for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders.

