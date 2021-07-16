Insider Selling: Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) Major Shareholder Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) major shareholder Milton C. Ault III sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $10,160.00. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of Alzamend Neuro stock traded down $0.44 on Friday, reaching $6.54. The company had a trading volume of 23,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,165,407. Alzamend Neuro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.62 and a 52-week high of $33.55.
Alzamend Neuro Company Profile
Recommended Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)
Receive News & Ratings for Alzamend Neuro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alzamend Neuro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.