Insider Selling: Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) General Counsel Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total transaction of $107,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Veer Bhavnagri also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 18th, Veer Bhavnagri sold 5,000 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00.

Shares of ALLO traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.63. The stock had a trading volume of 459,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,095,459. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.62. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.32 and a fifty-two week high of $44.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.21 and a beta of 1.09.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $38.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.50 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALLO. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 11.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 138,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,883,000 after buying an additional 13,726 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $152,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 25.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 120.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 94,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,000 after buying an additional 51,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 18.5% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 672,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,744,000 after buying an additional 105,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ALLO. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist raised shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.89.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

