Insider Buying: PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) Insider Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) insider Delyle W. Bloomquist acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PDSB traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.81. The stock had a trading volume of 472 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,298. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.71. PDS Biotechnology Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.84 and a fifty-two week high of $13.48.

Get PDS Biotechnology alerts:

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. As a group, research analysts forecast that PDS Biotechnology Co. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PDSB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on PDS Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut PDS Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on PDS Biotechnology from $6.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on PDS Biotechnology from $12.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PDSB. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PDS Biotechnology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,745,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PDS Biotechnology by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 170,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 77,911 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in PDS Biotechnology by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 828,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 44,864 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in PDS Biotechnology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in PDS Biotechnology by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 33,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 16,655 shares during the last quarter. 11.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PDS Biotechnology

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, human papillomavirus associated malignancies, and cervical cancer.

Further Reading: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for PDS Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDS Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.