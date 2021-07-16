Insider Buying: NetScientific plc (LON:NSCI) Insider Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

NetScientific plc (LON:NSCI) insider John Clarkson bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 101 ($1.32) per share, for a total transaction of £10,100 ($13,195.71).

NSCI stock opened at GBX 105.75 ($1.38) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.38. NetScientific plc has a 1 year low of GBX 40.95 ($0.54) and a 1 year high of GBX 265 ($3.46). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 95.37. The company has a market capitalization of £22.18 million and a P/E ratio of -9.11.

NetScientific Company Profile

NetScientific plc is a venture capital firm specializing in seed, early and mid stage investments. The firm focuses to invest in transformative biomedical and healthcare technologies focusing on digital health, diagnostics, and therapeutics sectors. It also prefers to invest in companies that significantly improve the health and well-being of people with chronic diseases.

