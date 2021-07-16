Insider Buying: Frenkel Topping Group Plc (LON:FEN) Insider Purchases 625,000 Shares of Stock

Frenkel Topping Group Plc (LON:FEN) insider Christopher Mills bought 625,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 56 ($0.73) per share, for a total transaction of £350,000 ($457,277.24).

Shares of LON:FEN traded down GBX 0.98 ($0.01) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 57.03 ($0.75). The company had a trading volume of 62,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,405. Frenkel Topping Group Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 40 ($0.52) and a twelve month high of GBX 62 ($0.81). The stock has a market capitalization of £62.76 million and a PE ratio of 44.09. The company has a current ratio of 7.08, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 53.30.

Get Frenkel Topping Group alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a GBX 1.04 ($0.01) dividend. This is a boost from Frenkel Topping Group’s previous dividend of $0.32. This represents a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Frenkel Topping Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.04%.

Frenkel Topping Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides independent financial advisory and wealth management services in the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Frenkel Topping Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frenkel Topping Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.