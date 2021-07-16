Insider Buying: Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Director Buys $54,900.00 in Stock

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Director Christy Dipietro bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.30 per share, for a total transaction of $54,900.00.

Alamo Group stock opened at $145.62 on Friday. Alamo Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.52 and a 52-week high of $165.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.97.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $311.19 million for the quarter. Alamo Group had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 10.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alamo Group Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is currently 9.43%.

ALG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alamo Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Alamo Group by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Alamo Group by 485.2% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 15,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Alamo Group by 92.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. 90.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, such as boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor-and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

