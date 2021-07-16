Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,200 shares, a growth of 235.1% from the June 15th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS IPXHY traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.36. The stock had a trading volume of 12,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,292. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.36. Inpex has a 52-week low of $4.55 and a 52-week high of $8.10.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded Inpex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Inpex Corporation engages in the research, exploration, development, production, and sale of oil, natural gas, and other mineral resources in Japan, rest of Asia and Oceania, Europe and NIS countries, the Middle East and Africa, and the Americas. It is also involved in the investment and lending to the companies engaged in mineral resources business, etc.

