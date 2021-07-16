Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) Insider John E. Sagartz Buys 1,742 Shares

Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) insider John E. Sagartz purchased 1,742 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.70 per share, for a total transaction of $49,995.40.

John E. Sagartz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Inotiv alerts:

On Thursday, May 27th, John E. Sagartz purchased 5 shares of Inotiv stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $120.00.

Shares of NOTV stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.17. 2 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,954. Inotiv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.47 and a twelve month high of $31.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $18.75 million for the quarter. Inotiv had a negative return on equity of 47.67% and a negative net margin of 5.52%. Equities research analysts predict that Inotiv, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOTV. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inotiv during the first quarter valued at $13,623,000. Iszo Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Inotiv during the first quarter valued at $6,270,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inotiv during the first quarter valued at $1,577,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inotiv during the first quarter valued at $1,500,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Inotiv during the first quarter valued at $1,499,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Inotiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

About Inotiv

Inotiv, Inc provides drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, and medical device industries; and sells analytical instruments to the pharmaceutical development and contract research industries. It operates through two segments, Contract Research Services and Research Products.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Inotiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inotiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.