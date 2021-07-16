INmune Bio, Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.33) Per Share (NASDAQ:INMB)

INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) – Research analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of INmune Bio in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 13th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.33) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.36). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for INmune Bio’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.52) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.25) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.43) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.80) EPS.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.05).

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised INmune Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on INmune Bio from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:INMB opened at $22.10 on Friday. INmune Bio has a 52 week low of $7.28 and a 52 week high of $29.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.77.

In other news, Director Timothy J. Schroeder sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $190,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond Joseph Tesi sold 5,649 shares of INmune Bio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $113,092.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,677 shares of company stock worth $1,860,639 over the last three months. 58.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in INmune Bio in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of INmune Bio by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in INmune Bio by 1,223.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in INmune Bio by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in INmune Bio in the first quarter worth approximately $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.74% of the company’s stock.

About INmune Bio

INmune Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on reprogramming the patient's innate immune system to treat cancer Alzheimer's disease, and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. The company intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and chronic inflammation.

