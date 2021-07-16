InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It engages in developing a pipeline of cannabinoid-based medications, initially focused on the therapeutic benefits of cannabinol in diseases with unmet medical need. InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in VANCOUVER, BC. “

Get InMed Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 14th.

NASDAQ:INM opened at $2.67 on Wednesday. InMed Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.55 and a 12-month high of $8.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.36 and a quick ratio of 6.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.95.

InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.17). Equities analysts predict that InMed Pharmaceuticals will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals by 76.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $776,000. 5.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About InMed Pharmaceuticals

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, researches and develops cannabinoid-based therapies. The company's lead product is INM-755, a cannabinol topical cream, which is in a second Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company is also involved in developing INM-088, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of glaucoma; and INM-405 for the treatment of orofacial pain.

Featured Article: Why is insider trading harmful?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on InMed Pharmaceuticals (INM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for InMed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.