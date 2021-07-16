Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $21.90

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.90 and last traded at $21.52, with a volume of 14066 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.05.

A number of research firms have commented on INFY. Zacks Investment Research cut Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Infosys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.33 to $21.80 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Infosys in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Infosys from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.11.

The company has a market cap of $89.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.64, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.84.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Infosys had a return on equity of 26.90% and a net margin of 19.27%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 3.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,078,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,012,351,000 after buying an additional 1,617,266 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 619.3% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,164,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $920,358,000 after buying an additional 42,329,564 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 12.7% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 24,498,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,621,000 after buying an additional 2,756,587 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 18.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,992,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,498,000 after buying an additional 1,851,330 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 11.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,164,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,991,000 after buying an additional 1,113,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.04% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

