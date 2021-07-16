Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $30.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is focused on the ownership and leasing of industrial and logistics properties primarily in the United States. The Company’s properties include Hawaii properties, Mainland properties’ leases, Hawaii properties’ leases and Mainland properties. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is based in NEWTON, United States. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ILPT. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of ILPT stock opened at $26.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.56, a current ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.76 and a fifty-two week high of $27.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.00.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.15). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a net margin of 36.22% and a return on equity of 8.50%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.97%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ILPT. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the first quarter worth $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 135.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 30.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 149.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

