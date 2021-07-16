Indiva Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVAF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Indiva Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVAF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a growth of 101.1% from the June 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 114,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Indiva stock opened at $0.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.31. Indiva has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $0.58.

Indiva Company Profile

Indiva Limited operates as a licensed producer of cannabis products in Canada. It creates premium pre-rolls, flower, capsules, and edible products, as well as provides production and manufacturing services to peer entities. The company produces and distributes the Bhang Chocolate, Wana Sour Gummies, Ruby Cannabis Sugar, Sapphire Cannabis Salt, Artisan Batch, and other powered by INDIVA products through license agreements and partnerships.

