Indiva Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVAF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Indiva Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVAF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a growth of 101.1% from the June 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 114,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Indiva stock opened at $0.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.31. Indiva has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $0.58.
Indiva Company Profile
Featured Article: FTSE 100 Index
Receive News & Ratings for Indiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.