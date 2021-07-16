Independent Family Office LLC Invests $202,000 in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Independent Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWA. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 594.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 177,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. 47.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EWA stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.66. 56,970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,130,547. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.49. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 12-month low of $19.41 and a 12-month high of $27.43.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

