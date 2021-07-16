Inception Mining, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMII) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Inception Mining, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMII) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a drop of 92.9% from the June 15th total of 66,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,725,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of IMII remained flat at $$0.01 during trading hours on Friday. 4,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,111,462. Inception Mining has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.02.
About Inception Mining
