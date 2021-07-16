Inception Mining, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMII) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Inception Mining, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMII) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a drop of 92.9% from the June 15th total of 66,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,725,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of IMII remained flat at $$0.01 during trading hours on Friday. 4,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,111,462. Inception Mining has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.02.

Get Inception Mining alerts:

About Inception Mining

Inception Mining, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, production, and development of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds interest in the Clavo Rico mine located on the 200-hectare Clavo Rico Concession, is which located in southern Honduras.

Further Reading: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Inception Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inception Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.