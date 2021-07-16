Imperial Metals Co. (TSE:III) Insider Fairholme Capital Management, L.L.C. Sells 8,400 Shares

Imperial Metals Co. (TSE:III) insider Fairholme Capital Management, L.L.C. sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.50, for a total transaction of C$37,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,311,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$73,401,214.50.

Fairholme Capital Management, L.L.C. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 17th, Fairholme Capital Management, L.L.C. bought 24,400 shares of Imperial Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$4.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$117,608.00.

TSE:III opened at C$4.40 on Friday. Imperial Metals Co. has a 12 month low of C$2.25 and a 12 month high of C$6.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$622.12 million and a PE ratio of -440.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$4.90.

Imperial Metals (TSE:III) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$33.05 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Imperial Metals Co. will post 0.2494444 EPS for the current year.

Imperial Metals Company Profile

Imperial Metals Corporation, a mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and production of base and precious metals in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Mount Polley copper-gold mine covering an area of 23,369 hectares consisting of seven mining leases and 50 mineral claims; the Huckleberry copper mines covering an area of 23,241 hectares consisting of two mining leases and 44 mineral claims.

