II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Stock Price Up 3.5%

Shares of II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) rose 3.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $74.13 and last traded at $74.11. Approximately 8,811 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,276,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.63.

IIVI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley upgraded II-VI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on II-VI from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Northland Securities upgraded II-VI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on II-VI from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (down from $105.00) on shares of II-VI in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.79.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 4.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.54.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. II-VI had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $783.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that II-VI Incorporated will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other II-VI news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total value of $536,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 378,617 shares in the company, valued at $23,890,732.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Walter Robert Bashaw II sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total value of $360,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 45,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,303.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,000 shares of company stock worth $2,651,720 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of II-VI during the first quarter worth about $34,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of II-VI during the first quarter worth about $174,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of II-VI during the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of II-VI during the first quarter worth about $289,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of II-VI by 775.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,406 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 3,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

II-VI Company Profile (NASDAQ:IIVI)

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

