IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.150-$3.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.64 billion-$4.68 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.60 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INFO. Truist increased their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $99.56.

Shares of IHS Markit stock opened at $113.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. IHS Markit has a 52-week low of $76.04 and a 52-week high of $115.48. The company has a market capitalization of $45.17 billion, a PE ratio of 72.64 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.49.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. IHS Markit had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that IHS Markit will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.48%.

In other IHS Markit news, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.88, for a total transaction of $10,159,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,523,942.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nicoletta Giadrossi sold 3,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total value of $358,806.25. In the last quarter, insiders sold 96,002 shares of company stock worth $10,851,066. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

