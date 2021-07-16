IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Announces $0.71 Quarterly Dividend

IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.71 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%.

IDACORP has raised its dividend by 21.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years.

Get IDACORP alerts:

IDACORP stock opened at $102.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.27. IDACORP has a 12 month low of $78.91 and a 12 month high of $104.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.62.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $316.05 million for the quarter. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 17.79%. On average, research analysts anticipate that IDACORP will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IDA. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of IDACORP in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised IDACORP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.33.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.