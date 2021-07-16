ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $846.42 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) will announce sales of $846.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for ICON Public’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $804.99 million to $867.40 million. ICON Public posted sales of $620.23 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 36.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICON Public will report full year sales of $5.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.32 billion to $5.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $7.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.76 billion to $7.87 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ICON Public.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $858.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.49 million. ICON Public had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 11.49%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ICLR. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of ICON Public from $217.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of ICON Public in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of ICON Public in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of ICON Public from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.18.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ICON Public during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 250.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 350 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 52.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 390 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ICON Public during the first quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 66.5% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 814 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ICLR opened at $214.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $219.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. ICON Public has a fifty-two week low of $168.76 and a fifty-two week high of $234.22.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

