IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) Price Target Cut to C$4.50 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$4.85 target price on shares of IAMGOLD in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD to C$6.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$6.25 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.51.

Shares of IMG stock traded down C$0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$3.54. The stock had a trading volume of 620,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,496. IAMGOLD has a one year low of C$3.54 and a one year high of C$7.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.69 billion and a PE ratio of 14.43.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The mining company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$376.62 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that IAMGOLD will post 0.2991803 EPS for the current year.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

