IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after National Bank Financial lowered their price target on the stock from C$6.25 to C$6.00. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. IAMGOLD traded as low as $2.82 and last traded at $2.82, with a volume of 296480 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.96.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on IAG. Raymond James set a $4.00 target price on IAMGOLD and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered IAMGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.59.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. tru Independence LLC increased its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 185.7% during the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the 1st quarter worth about $398,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 428,732 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 151,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in IAMGOLD by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 342,165 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 166,150 shares during the period. 46.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.34.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). IAMGOLD had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $297.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

