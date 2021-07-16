I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) PT Raised to $95.00

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) had its price target hoisted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of I-Mab in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of I-Mab from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of I-Mab in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of I-Mab in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, China Renaissance Securities boosted their price objective on shares of I-Mab from $78.91 to $102.98 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $77.33.

Shares of IMAB stock opened at $74.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.31. I-Mab has a 12 month low of $27.50 and a 12 month high of $85.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in I-Mab during the first quarter worth $56,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in I-Mab by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 34,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in I-Mab during the first quarter worth $182,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in I-Mab during the fourth quarter worth $195,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in I-Mab during the fourth quarter worth $364,000. 32.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

