Hutner Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Hutner Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Diageo comprises 3.1% of Hutner Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Hutner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $4,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 227,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,500,000 after purchasing an additional 46,197 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. increased its stake in Diageo by 5.2% in the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 181,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,808,000 after purchasing an additional 9,024 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC increased its stake in Diageo by 5.6% in the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 29,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Diageo by 1.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 133,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Diageo by 1.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 736,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,871,000 after acquiring an additional 8,849 shares during the last quarter. 10.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Diageo from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diageo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.12.

Shares of DEO traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $192.68. 289,996 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,671. The company has a market capitalization of $112.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.03, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $191.57. Diageo plc has a one year low of $127.12 and a one year high of $197.67.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

