Hutner Capital Management Inc. Acquires 725 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Hutner Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up 1.4% of Hutner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Hutner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UPS. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.92.

United Parcel Service stock traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $212.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,663,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,931,175. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $117.06 and a one year high of $219.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $210.04.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 193.06%. The business’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

