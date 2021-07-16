HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Hutchison China MediTech Limited researches, develops, manufactures and sells pharmaceuticals and health-related consumer products. The Company offers drugs for oncology and autoimmune diseases treatment. Hutchison China MediTech Limited is based in Hong Kong. “
NASDAQ:HCM opened at $38.10 on Monday. HUTCHMED has a 12-month low of $23.67 and a 12-month high of $40.69. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.33 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.75.
About HUTCHMED
HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.
