HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hutchison China MediTech Limited researches, develops, manufactures and sells pharmaceuticals and health-related consumer products. The Company offers drugs for oncology and autoimmune diseases treatment. Hutchison China MediTech Limited is based in Hong Kong. “

Get HUTCHMED alerts:

NASDAQ:HCM opened at $38.10 on Monday. HUTCHMED has a 12-month low of $23.67 and a 12-month high of $40.69. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.33 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.75.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in HUTCHMED by 182.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in HUTCHMED by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its position in HUTCHMED by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 7,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in HUTCHMED by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in HUTCHMED during the 4th quarter worth $374,000. Institutional investors own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

About HUTCHMED

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.

Read More: Cash Asset Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HUTCHMED (HCM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HUTCHMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUTCHMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.